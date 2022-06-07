      Weather Alert

WDFW invites comment on proposed rules to set salmon fishing seasons

Jun 7, 2022 @ 7:30am

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public comment on proposed rules for this year’s recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons.

These rules represent the culmination of the annual North of Falcon salmon season-setting process, where state, federal, and tribal fishery managers work together to plan Washington’s commercial and recreational fishing seasons with input from the public.

WDFW says that they have hosted more than a dozen online public meetings this spring to gather initial input from anglers around the state.

“We solicit extensive feedback during the North of Falcon process, and these proposed rules continue that effort,” said Kyle Adicks, WDFW’s intergovernmental salmon manager. “We appreciate everyone who takes the time to provide their thoughts on this year’s proposed seasons.”

The full recreational and commercial rule-making package can be viewed at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development. Members of the public can provide comment using the embedded web form, or by submitting comments using the email or phone options listed on the same page.

WDFW will also take public comment during a public hearing beginning at 2 p.m. on June 22, 2022. That hearing will be conducted virtually; the public may register, tune in and provide comment at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqf-6oqz4tE9eow9BizCL9_x2fBUIO1-Gx.

For more information about the North of Falcon process, and to see tentative season summaries, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish, wildlife, and recreational and commercial opportunities.

