WDFW hunting web map provides planning tool for hunters

The WDFW hunting regulations web map provides a planning tool for fall hunters.

The web map provides more convenient access to Washington’s 2018-19 hunting regulations by allowing hunters to find permit and general season hunts based on location, date, weapon choice, and more.

“This web map helps hunters narrow their search to the hunts and hunt areas relevant to them,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager for WDFW. “We expect hunters will find this tool useful as they plan their trips for fall.”

The web map includes locations of both public and private lands hunting opportunities and details and hunter notes on both permit and general season hunts.

The current release does not include migratory waterfowl and upland game seasons, but those will be available for the 2019-2020 seasons.

The map can be found at the link below.

https://geodataservices.wdfw.wa.gov/huntregs/