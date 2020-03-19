      Weather Alert

WDFW Halts Four-Day Razor Clam Dig That was to Begin March 20 Due to COVID-19

Mar 19, 2020 @ 8:12pm

Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has halted a previously scheduled razor clam dig that was to begin tomorrow, Friday, March 20, in response to an order today by the Pacific County Health Officer advising the closure of beaches to razor clam digging. State shellfish managers with […]

The post WDFW Halts Four-Day Razor Clam Dig That was to Begin March 20 Due to COVID-19 appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

