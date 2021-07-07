WDFW fishing rules updated online; paper rules delayed

The annual Washington Fishing Rules Pamphlet is now available online for the coming year, detailing fishing rules and regulations for the state’s many lakes, rivers, and marine areas through June 30, 2022.
The online regulations are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.
Anglers can download their own copy of the full 2021-22 regulations at https://www.eregulations.com/assets/docs/resources/WA/21WAFW-LR.pdf.
In addition, the Fish Washington mobile app is always up to date with the latest regulations. Learn more and see how to download the app at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app.
Paper copies of the pamphlet are typically available at hundreds of license dealers throughout Washington at the end of June. This year, however, the pamphlets will not be delivered until mid-July because of difficulties obtaining the materials needed to print the pamphlets, due in part to widespread supply-chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not having the pamphlets available by the beginning of the new regulation year is certainly disappointing,” said Kelly Cunningham, Fish Program director with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “The online regulations and the Fish Washington app are great resources, but we know many people still like to have a physical copy of the full pamphlet. We’re doing everything we can to work with the vendor on delivery.”
The pamphlet is currently expected to be delivered to dealers across the state the week of July 12.
“In the meantime, we ask anglers to use the electronic versions of the rules, or the app, to help them plan trips and get out on the water,” Cunningham said.
The Fish Washington App can be downloaded for free from Google Play and Apple’s App Store, and in addition to the permanent regulations, helps anglers keep up to date with the latest emergency rule changes in waters across Washington.
To find a license dealer near you, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.
If you have questions about regulations for a specific body of water, call Fish Program customer service or the nearest WDFW regional office; contact information can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/contact/general.