WDFW creates new wildlife rehabilitation advisory group

WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency tasked with ensuring those who care for sick or injured wildlife do so properly, is looking for engaged citizens to serve on a new wildlife rehabilitation advisory group.

This group will advise the department on wildlife rehabilitation best practices regarding animal care, welfare, and procedures that support wildlife rehabilitation as a public service.

Anyone who wants to practice wildlife rehabilitation in Washington must get a Wildlife Rehabilitation Permit, and follow wildlife rehabilitation rules and permit conditions. The purpose of wildlife rehabilitation is to release physically and psychologically healthy animals back to the wild.

WDFW’s director, Kelly Susewind, will select up to four members from the public to work with department staff on wildlife rehabilitation topics.

“We want members who are able to work constructively towards codifying best practices that result in more animals being released back into the wild to live a normal life,” said Susewind. “It’s also important that we find representatives from across the state as historically we’ve seen less participation from Eastern Washington, a challenge that we’d like this group’s help to address.”

The department will consider anyone who has interest in wildlife rehabilitation. Applicants do not have to be affiliated with an organized group to apply.

Members serve three-year terms and can reapply at the end of their three years. Regular meetings take place quarterly. The department plans to begin meetings this fall, which may be in Olympia, Mill Creek, or Ellensburg depending on where members live.

All applications must contain the following information in writing:

Applicant’s name, address, telephone number, and email address;

Explanation of interest in wildlife rehabilitation and reasons for wanting to serve as a member of the advisory group;

Any association with wildlife rehabilitation or wildlife experience, in what capacity and for how long;

A brief description of the applicant’s effectiveness in communicating in a group setting;

Name and contact information for any organization submitting a nomination.

Applications are due June 1, 2019 by email to patricia.thompson@dfw.wa.gov.

WDFW is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish, wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing, hunting and other outdoor recreation opportunities.