Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced its decision to temporarily close recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide in the wake of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s order directing Washingtonians to stay home and stay healthy to limit the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19. The closures began at midnight […]
The post WDFW Closes Recreational Fisheries Statewide in Wake of Governor’s Order to ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ in Response to COVID-19 appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.