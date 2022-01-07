WDFW approves seven days of razor clam digging during evening low tides beginning Jan. 14

Razor clam diggers can return to coastal beaches for digs as shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confirmed the next round of digging can proceed as planned from Jan. 14 through Jan. 20.
“Even though it was a little cold, the digs on New Year’s Eve and Day drew more than 15,000 diggers to the coast,” said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager with WDFW. “Each digger took home an average of 14.5 clams with most getting word that the daily limit is now back to 15 clams.”
Diggers are reminded the daily limit has reverted to the standard 15 razor clams. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
Shellfish managers confirmed the following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington Department of Health showed razor clams were safe to eat:
Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines.
The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. The early part of the outgoing tides on Jan. 14-16 will occur just before sunset, a rarity during the winter season. No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
Details on these and future digs can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license or a Fish Washington license, are available from WDFW’s licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.
To learn more about razor clam abundance, population densities at various beaches, and how seasons are set, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#management.