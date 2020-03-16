WDFW approves four days of razor clam digging starting Friday, March 20
Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Razor clam diggers can round up their shovels, clam guns and tubes for a four-day dig beginning March 20. State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved a dig on evening low tides after recent marine toxin tests showed the clams are […]
