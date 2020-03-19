      Weather Alert

WDFW Approves Four Days of Razor Clam Digging Starting Friday, March 20

Mar 19, 2020 @ 7:25am

Submitted by Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife COVID-19 and Razor Clam Digging: Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife recognizes that we are facing extraordinary times and urges all Washington citizens to take extra precautions to keep yourself, your family and the entire community of Washington healthy.  Razor clam digs typically bring visitors from throughout […]

