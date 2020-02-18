      Weather Alert

WDFW Approves a Four-Day Razor Clam Dig Starting Thursday, February 20

Feb 18, 2020 @ 4:33pm

Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Razor clam diggers can return to ocean beaches for four days of digging beginning February 20. State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved a dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat. The […]

