Washington Transportation Plan up for review this week

A meeting this week will look at the future of transportation across the state, including separating rail and road, the use of autonomous vehicles, and the ongoing road use charge project.

The Washington State Transportation Commission issued a notice saying that the updated statewide transportation policy plan, Washington Transportation Plan 2040 and Beyond, ongoing transportation technology work and the first round of findings and recommendations on autonomous vehicle policy needs are on the Washington State Transportation Commission’s agenda next week in Olympia.

The meeting starts 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, and at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Transportation Building, 310 Maple Park Ave. SE, on the Capitol Campus in Olympia.

On Tuesday morning, the commission will receive a briefing on the Road-Rail Project Final Report, recommending a statewide project list for separating road and rail traffic in places where they cross at the same level.

Following that update, a report on the progress of the Autonomous Vehicle Work Group will bring findings and recommendations about autonomous vehicle policy needs leading into the 2019 session.

Finishing the Tuesday agenda will be an update on the Road Usage Charge pilot project and a briefing on the Office of Financial Management’s 2018 Transportation Attainment Report. This report measures areas of improvement and challenges to be addressed in the statewide transportation system and operations.

The meetings will end Wednesday with an adoption of WTP 2040 and Beyond, the long-range statewide transportation plan that establishes policy and fiscal guidance within the context of the six transportation policy goals established in law: promoting economic vitality, mobility, safety, preservation, environmental health and stewardship. This plan is updated every four years and provides guidance for other plans and statewide investments.

The commission also will adopt its 2018 Annual Report, which contains near-term policy and fiscal recommendations for the Legislature and Governor to consider in the 2019 session.

The commission meeting is open to the public and persons wishing to speak to the commission may do so during several public comment periods throughout the two-day meeting.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit: www.wstc.wa.gov