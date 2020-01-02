Washington State Parks free day coming this month
Olympia, WA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer another free day in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
While some may have enjoyed the first free day of the month on New Year’s Day, there is another opportunity coming up.
The next free day is Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.
State Parks free days are in keeping with the legislation that created the Discover Pass — a $30 annual or $10 one-day permit required on lands managed by Washington State Parks and the Washington departments of Natural Resources (DNR) and Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The Discover Pass is still required to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR on these days.
In addition to the Jan. 1 and 20 dates, Washington State Parks will offer 10 more free days in 2020:
- Thursday, March 19 — State Parks’ 107th Birthday
- Saturday, April 11 — Springtime free day
- Wednesday, April 22 — Earth Day
- Saturday, June 6 — National Trails Day
- Sunday, June 7 — Free Fishing Day
- Saturday, June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
- Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 27 — Autumn free day
Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks.