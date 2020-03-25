      Weather Alert

Washington State Parks and Wildlife Areas to Close Following Governor’s Order

Mar 25, 2020 @ 7:19am

Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Yesterday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced the temporary closure of all state-managed parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas for at least two weeks starting Wednesday, March 25. The closure is in response […]

The post Washington State Parks and Wildlife Areas to Close Following Governor’s Order appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

