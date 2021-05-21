Washington man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force were involved in an investigation that led to a guilty verdict of a Puyallup man on charges of trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington issued a release that stated 34-year-old Jeremy Gongas pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
According to the plea agreement, on June 23 and 24, 2020, the 34-year-old sold heroin to a person who was working with law enforcement.
Following his arrest in July 2020, a law enforcement search of his residence turned up dealer-sized quantities of heroin, fentanyl pills, and methamphetamine, plus more than $24,000 cash.
Less than a month later, investigators observed Gongas meeting with another suspected drug trafficker who was under law enforcement surveillance.
On August 20, 2020, Gongas and the suspected trafficker met at a convenience store in Des Moines, Washington. Law enforcement stopped Gongas as he drove away from the meeting. A drug-sniffing dog soon found heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl pills near Gongas’s stopped car.
Gongas ultimately admitted that he tossed the drugs out the car window.
Gongas was charged federally on August 21, 2020, and has been detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac since then.
Due to the drug quantities involved, Gongas faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison and a maximum prison sentence of up to life.
The statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices states that both the government and the defense have agreed to recommend a 10-year prison sentence.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Tacoma Resident Office, the Puyallup Police Department Crime Suppression Unit, the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force .