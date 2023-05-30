Washington in the Making 2040 Town Hall at Grays Harbor College on June 28

Logo from Washington in the Making 2040

An upcoming town hall meeting called “Washington in the Making 2040” is taking place on June 28.

Association of Washington Business Institute and the Washington Roundtable are embarking on an initiative to engage Washingtonians in shaping a vision for the future of our state’s economy.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) is hosting a Town Hall on June 28th and all residents in Southwest Washington are encouraged to attend.

The Town Hall looks to engage businesses and residents around the State to contribute to the development of “a compelling vision for the future” of Washington’s economy.

The workshop results will be used to actively shape policy and action to ensure Washington’s growth is strategic and supports economic prosperity and quality of life in every county.

A large scale statewide survey of Washingtonians is also being commissioned. This research will be the foundation of a vision and a plan for the future of Washington’s economy that will be launched in 2024.

Washington in the Making 2040 will develop goals and examine strategies in these key areas:

Talent – A talent-supply system that ensures every resident is employable.

Business environment – An environment where employers can thrive.

Infrastructure and connectivity – Sustainable infrastructure that supports a remote workforce, mobility of goods and people, access to data and information, and economic growth.

Entrepreneurship and innovation – Collaboration, connectivity, job growth and industry diversification will enrich our state’s culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Quality of place and community – Quality of life in every corner of our state.

While being held in Grays Harbor, the upcoming Town Hall is available for any Southwest Washington resident interested in sharing their voice to help support the economic future of your community.

Fees/Admission

The Town Hall is free to attend, however pre-registration is requested by June 21st at Noon. To register, click the green ‘Register’ button to the right of this page. A light breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

If you would like to join this event via Zoom, please contact Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) at [email protected] or (360) 532-7888.

Date and Time

Wednesday Jun 28, 2023

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM PDT

Location

Grays Harbor College

Room 4140 Schermer Building

Edward P. Smith Dr.

Aberdeen, WA



Guests should park in the ‘H’ parking lot on campus

Contact Information

(360) 532-7888