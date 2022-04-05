Washington Fish & Wildlife Commission to make decisions on a land transaction near Oakville at April 7-9 meeting

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission at its April 7-9 meeting will make decisions on 2022-23 hunting seasons, a land transaction, and Chelan River rule making, and hear briefings on wolf rule making, the annual wolf report, and other topics.
The Commission will have a Big Tent Committee meeting on Thursday, April 7, to hear a briefing from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff on a communications and public engagement assessment and the “Conservation Roadmap,” a collaborative approach to work with partners and the public to develop conservation goals and secure landscape-scale ecosystem conservation in Washington.
The Fish Committee will also meet on Thursday to discuss and hear updates on pound nets on the Columbia River, continued development of a pinto abalone recovery plan, and implementation of the Commission’s Anadromous Salmon and Steelhead Hatchery Policy.
On Friday, April 8, the full Commission will consider a proposed land transaction for the Department to acquire a 94-acre property of riparian and floodplain habitat along the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor.
The property would be added to the Davis Creek Unit of the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area near Oakville to protect habitat for salmon, waterfowl, elk, and beaver, as well as support public recreation opportunities such as waterfowl hunting, wildlife viewing, and hiking.
Review the meeting agenda for more details.
The Commission will also hear a variety of presentations and make decisions on Friday, April 8, regarding Chelan River rule making, landowner hunting permits, big game general seasons and special permits, migratory waterfowl seasons and regulations, hunting equipment rule changes, wolf livestock conflict deterrence rule making (including a public hearing on the topic), and chronic wasting disease.
The Commission will also hear a briefing on development of a final recovery plan for the pinto abalone, which was listed as endangered in 2019. The final recovery plan reflects substantial public input and outlines strategies and criteria needed to eventually de-list the species.
On Saturday, April 9, staff will brief commissioners on the continued study and development of commercial pound nets on the lower Columbia River and present WDFW’s annual wolf report for 2021.
The Commission will listen to public comment on the mornings of both Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9.
All members of the public are invited to share their perspective and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, or basis of disability. Members of the public interested in providing verbal public comment can pre-register on WDFW’s website.
All of these meetings will be conducted online and be available to the public to watch or listen via webinar or conference call.
For more information on how to comment and to review agendas, visit WDFW’s website. The meetings will also be recorded and posted online so people can watch afterwards at their convenience.