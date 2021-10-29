Washington Fish and Wildlife commissioners to hold special meeting on Willapa Bay

WDFW – Members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission have scheduled two special meetings in early November to discuss conservation and fisheries management for Willapa Bay and the Columbia River.
The first meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 1-3:30 p.m. Members of the Commission’s Fish Committee will hear updates from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff on an initial document with recommended Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy language revisions and review a list of issues that are not part of the recommendation.
The meeting will be held via Zoom webinar; the public can tune into the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81222572765 or by calling 312-626-6799 or 888-475-4499 and entering the webinar ID: 812-2257-2765.
The second meeting will take place Monday, Nov. 8 from 12-3 p.m. Four members of the Washington Commission and three members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet to discuss draft language for a joint commission policy to help guide concurrent fisheries management in the Columbia River.
Commissioners will also receive a brief update on this year’s Columbia River steelhead run and actions taken for conservation.
Members of the public may tune into that meeting via Zoom webinar at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/99428417919, or by calling 253-215-8782 or 888-475-4499 and entering the meeting ID: 994-2841-7919.
To view full agendas for these meetings and for more information about the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission.