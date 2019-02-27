Washington Department of Ecology responds to spill at Westport
By KXRO News
|
Feb 27, 2019 @ 6:49 AM

The Washington Department of Ecology and the Coast Guard responded to a spill at the Westport Marina.

The Department of Ecology tweeted yesterday that they were responding to the spill of approximately 100 gallons of red diesel fuel.

They later announced that “The majority of the cleanup is now complete” and that the “Containment boom remains to contain any residual oil.”

They said that first responders accessed a nearby trailer full of spill equipment owned by the Port of Westport that the Department of Ecology funded.

