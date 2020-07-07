Washington among top 20% in nation for coronavirus restrictions
As Washingtonians deal with statewide mandates related to the novel coronavirus and protections against COVID-19, a new study says that our state is more restrictive than most of the country.
With some states pausing their reopening processes due to spikes in COVID-19, personal-finance website WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions, as well as accompanying videos and audio files.
To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 metrics.
According to WalletHub, the data set ranges from whether the state has any penalties for non-compliance with COVID-19 legislation to whether the state has required face masks in public and health checks at restaurants.
Overall, Washington ranked 42.
As of July 6, Washington ranked 31st in “Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public” and 46th in “Large Gatherings Restrictions”
Lower on the list were “Travel Restrictions” and “Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses” where Washington ranked 15th in the nation.
Also noted, with Washington ranked 19th on COVID-19 Death Rate Ranking it placed the state into a category noted as “Many restrictions and Low COVID19 Death Rate”
Coronavirus Restrictions in Washington (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):
- 31st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 40th – Workplace Temperature Screening
- 15th – Travel Restrictions
- 46th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 15th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 38th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6, 2020.
For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818