Want to help the state name the next new ferry?

Construction of a new, hybrid electric Olympic Class ferry is expected to start in 2022.
WSDOT’s Olympic Class ferries will replace the oldest vessels in the fleet. Four ferries, M/V Tokitae, M/V Samish M/V Chimacum and M/V Suquamish are now complete.
The new 144-car vessel will need a name and the Washington State Transportation Commission has initiated its process to do so by seeking naming proposals from the public.
But it takes a little more work than just suggesting a name.
Naming guidelines
Sponsors of naming proposals will need to keep in mind the following:
Naming proposals submitted to the commission must identify how they conform to the above guidelines; provide background on the proposed name, making a case for the proposal; and provide evidence of public support for the name.
How to submit name proposals
Naming proposals must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and must be provided in both hard copy and electronic form as follows:
Washington State Transportation Commission
PO Box 47308
Olympia, WA 98504-7308
Washington State Ferries has 21 vessels in its fleet. Many have names reflecting the state’s tribal heritage. The current Olympic Class vessels are named Chimacum, Samish, Suquamish, and Tokitae, keeping with that tradition.
Additional information on ferry naming can be found on the commission’s website at: https://wstc.wa.gov/programs/ferry-highway-naming