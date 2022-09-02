Walking tours returning to Westport Marina

The Port of Grays Harbor announced that for the first time in three years, the Westport Marina will be offering public walking tours of its “vibrant and unique” working waterfront.

The tours are offered in partnership with the Westport’s Fresh Catch Project, a community effort to promote local seafood.

The 90-minute tours will feature an overview of the number one commercial seafood landing port in Washington State, followed by visits with commercial fishermen, seafood processors, the charter fishing fleet, the Westport Maritime Museum and a visit to the Westport viewing tower.

“The Port of Grays Harbor and the many partners that make these tours not only possible, but exceptional, are excited to offer walking tours again to showcase Westport’s history and the role it plays today in our region’s economy,” shared Westport Marina General Manager Molly Bold. “The Westport Marina is full of activity this time of year and we invite everyone to come out and see it in action.”

Walking tours of the Westport Marina will be offered:

September 15th: 3:30 – 5:00pm September 19th: 3:30 – 5:00pm September 22nd: 3:30 – 5:00pm

Reservations are required and participants should expect to walk approximately one-half mile during the tour. Comfortable, closed-toe shoes are highly recommended.

To reserve your spot on a walking tour, or for more information, call 360-533-9562 or email [email protected].