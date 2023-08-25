Walking tours being offered at Westport Marina

The Port of Grays Harbor and Westport’s Fresh Catch, announced that they will once again be offering Walking Tours of the Westport Marina.

The port says that the 90-minute tours will feature a Marina overview, followed by visits with commercial fishermen, seafood processors, the charter fishing fleet, the Westport Maritime Museum and a visit to the Westport viewing tower.

“We can’t wait to showcase all of the great things going on in the Marina district,” explained Westport Marina General Manager Molly Bold. “From commercial seafood processing and the recreational fishing derby to the fascinating history of this historic fishing and the plans for marina modernization, there is something for everyone and we look forward to sharing with our tour guests.”

Walking tours of the Westport Marina will be offered:

September 12th: 3:30 – 5:00pm

September 14th: 3:30 – 5:00pm

Reservations are required and participants should expect to walk approximately one-half mile during the tour. Comfortable, closed-toe shoes are highly recommended.

To reserve your spot on a walking tour, or for more information, call 360-533-9562 or email [email protected].