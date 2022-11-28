WA Parks asking for input on survey regarding signage

Washington State Parks visitors are being sought to give their insight into signage at parks.

A survey is being conducted to find out what is, and isn’t working.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is currently updating the agency’s Sign Manual.

The original sign manual (1972) was most recently updated in 1994.

According to the survey, during that time, Washington’s population has grown by over 3 million and signage must meet the needs of all the people they serve.

“To help us understand the information needed in State Parks, this survey will walk you through the experience of visiting. Starting with planning your trip, then arriving at the park, and enjoying your activities. Along the way, we will be asking about the information you need to make this visit welcoming, fun, and safe.”

Signs are the first source of information at any State Park and officials are working to improve the signs you see across Washington.

The survey asks participants about the parks they visit the most, how they access the park, and what activities are at the top-of-mind when visiting.

The survey will remain open until Monday December 12th, 2022.

“Our mission is to care for Washington’s most treasured lands, waters, and historic places. State parks connect all Washingtonians to their diverse natural and cultural heritage and provide memorable recreational and educational experiences that enhance their lives. “

By participating in the survey, residents are able to be entered into a drawing for prizes including: