Vouchers available for residents to dump flood debris

Feb 8, 2022 @ 7:54am

Grays Harbor residents in need of financial assistance for the removal of debris from recent flooding are able to receive a voucher.

The Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center announced a Flood Debris Voucher Program for local residents available now.

Vouchers are available to all Grays Harbor County residents who experienced flooding between January 1 – January 16, 2022 and have a value of $50 each, redeemable at the Grays Harbor Central Transfer Station (LaMay Enterprises). 

Any costs exceeding that amount will need to be paid by the resident.

In order to obtain a voucher, the name and address of the resident will need to be provided. 

These vouchers are valid through February 28, 2022 and will no longer be accepted and/or valid after that date. 

Most residents can pick up a voucher at their local city office or at Grays Harbor County Emergency Management. 

City Location Hours
Aberdeen City Hall – 200 E Market St. 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
Cosmopolis City Hall – 1300 1st St. 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
Elma City Hall Front Office – 202 W Main St. 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
Hoquiam City Hall – 609 8th St. 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM / Mon-Fri
McCleary City Hall – 100 S. 3rd St. 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
Oakville City Hall – 204 Main St. 9:00AM-12:00PM / Mon-Fri

1:00-5:00PM / Mon-Fri
Ocean Shores Utility Billing Office – 800 Anchor Ave NW 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM / Mon-Fri
Unincorporated Grays Harbor Emergency Management

310 W Spruce Ave Suite 212 Montesano, WA 98563

 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri

 

Grays Harbor Central Transfer Station (LeMay Enterprises)

Address: 29 Gavett Lane Montesano, WA 98563
Contact: (360) 533-1251
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 8:00 Am – 5:00 PM / Saturday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Current Disposal Rate:

Tip Fee: $109.50 per ton
Refrigeration: $34.86 plus weight
Car Tire: $2.90 each plus weight
Large Tire: $12.20 each plus weight
Rims: $1.75 each plus weight

If you have not done so already, officials ask that residents fill out a Damage Assessment Form for any damages incurred to Primary Residence, Secondary Residence, and Businesses.

All three forms can be found in English and Spanish on Grays Harbor County Emergency Management’s Recovery Website.

