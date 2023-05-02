Volunteers sought for Scenic Bikeways Volunteer Task Force; applications close May 10

Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) will establish a statewide Scenic Bikeways program.

As part of that effort, the agency will establish an advisory task force to work with agency staff throughout the development and implementation of this new program.

Parks is recruiting approximately 15 members of the public to serve a two-year term on a volunteer advisory task force.

Most task force meetings will take place virtually. However, the task force may occasionally meet in person. Travel expenses for in-person meetings can be reimbursed in some cases. Members who are low-income or have lived experience as part of a historically marginalized group may apply for a stipend, in accordance with the state’s Office of Equity guidance.

Task force duties include:

Reviewing and discussing draft processes, such as evaluation criteria for route proposals.

Reviewing and evaluating route proposals.

Providing recommendations on Scenic Bikeway designations to the State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Assisting in other aspects of program formation.

Parks seeks to incorporate community knowledge throughout the process to create a program that welcomes a broad group of recreational visitors. The task force is intended to reflect the diverse populations served by the agency.

Scenic Bikeways will include bicycle routes made up of existing trails, roadway shoulders and/or bike lanes that have exceptional scenic, historic, recreational or cultural value, as proposed by individuals across the state.

The Commission will designate a collection of scenic bikeways statewide. Parks will provide route signage and promote the areas as extraordinary places for cycling in Washington. The program is being established in accordance with RCW 79A.05.800.

Task force applications and additional information can be found here.

The Application can be found in the middle of the page, under “Join the Scenic Bikeways task force.”

Applications must be filled out and submitted by email to [email protected] by May 10.

This application is to serve on the task force.

The agency is not yet accepting proposals for Scenic Bikeway routes.