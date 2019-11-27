Volunteers needed the temporary cold weather shelter in Aberdeen
In a request from Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services, they say that they are asking for volunteers to assist at the the shelter as temperatures through the weekend are forecasted to fall below 38 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
They say in their release that the cold weather shelter operations are contingent on having confirmed volunteers for all necessary shifts.
Shelter operations for any future dates will be contingent on having adequate volunteers.
While last week the temporary shelter was located inside the Aberdeen Polish Club, owner Don Norkoski tells KXRO that it will not be in the building this week. He said that housing the facility was a positive experience, but they have a conflicting event this week and were unable to be the location again.
The purpose of the Aberdeen shelter is for the survival of those who are unhoused. They tell KXRO that the facility serves adults 18 and over, of all genders, as space and volunteer capacity allows, and that shelter access is not contingent on sobriety or participation in services of any kind.
Shelter rules will be limited and focused on safety for guests and volunteers.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and the City of Aberdeen will update their websites with the current status of shelter operations.
Interested in volunteering?
Please contact Pastor Val Metropoulos at vmetropoulos001@luthersem.edu.