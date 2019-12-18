Volunteers are being sought for state parks in 2020
Washington State Parks is asking for public involvement in their Volunteer Program for the new year, saying that they have opportunities in 2020 for people who want to give back by providing their time and talent in a variety of ways.
“Washington State Parks is fortunate to have a great team of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers,” said Cindy Jorgensen, manager of the agency’s Volunteer Program. “We are always looking for people of all ages who love their parks, enjoy the outdoors and want to give back.”
Volunteer opportunities come in many forms, depending on a person’s skill level, time commitment and interest. Some examples include:
- Camp hosting
- Maintaining trails, campgrounds and park landscaping
- Assisting with interpretive programs
- Restoring habitat
- Doing minor repairs
- Performing office duties
- Organizing and assisting with events
State Parks is looking for individual volunteers and groups such as schools, service organizations and corporations.
While the positions are unpaid, hours spent volunteering on qualifying projects can earn volunteers a complimentary Discover Pass. Learn more.
“In addition to making a difference for Washington’s state parks, volunteers report they get a lot from their experience, including meeting new people, learning new skills and enjoying being in the outdoors.”
State Park camp hosts and marine hosts must provide their own RV or boat. Camp and marine hosts receive free camping or moorage with hookups in exchange for performing hosting duties.
A full list is available for all opportunities. These hostings include positions within Lake Sylvia, Ocean City, Schafer, and Cape Disappointment state parks.
A full list of camp host openings is available online.
Volunteers come to state parks in many ways. Some contact a park directly with ideas for projects they’d like to work on. Others join a state park friends group and find out about projects as a member. Many schools have service projects, and often students volunteer in parks to complete their volunteer community-service hours for graduation. Volunteer projects are often posted on the State Parks event calendar.
In early 2020, staff from the Volunteer Program will be at the Inland Northwest RV Show Jan. 23–26, at the Spokane Fairgrounds and the Seattle RV Show Feb. 6-9, at Century Link Field Event Center. Those interested in volunteer opportunities can learn more at these events.
For more information about volunteering at Washington state parks, visit our Volunteer Program web page or contact the Volunteer Program Office, (360) 902-8583 or parks.volunteer@parks.wa.gov.