      Weather Alert

Visitation Now More Limited at Grays Harbor Community Hospital

Mar 12, 2020 @ 4:15pm

Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and safety of our patients Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) has implemented enhanced visitation rules for the hospital. No visitors will be allowed to the hospital unless they meet one of the exceptions below: 1 support […]

The post Visitation Now More Limited at Grays Harbor Community Hospital appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th