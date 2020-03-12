Visitation Now More Limited at Grays Harbor Community Hospital
Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and safety of our patients Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) has implemented enhanced visitation rules for the hospital. No visitors will be allowed to the hospital unless they meet one of the exceptions below: 1 support […]
