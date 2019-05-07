Virtual open house coming for WDFW

Kelly Susewind, director of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, will host a virtual open house on Monday, May 13 to give the public a chance to ask about the department’s policies and direction.

“I want to share some updates on the agency, but the main purpose is to have a two-way conversations with those who aren’t always able to attend our in-person events,” said Susewind. “People care deeply about the work we do and we want to make it easier for them to tell us what’s on their mind and what’s important to them in their everyday lives.”

Introductory topics will include an overview of the department’s work, a summary of legislative session actions that affect WDFW, and how the department is working to address long-term challenges affecting fish and wildlife in Washington.

Director Susewind will also be joined by a number of his staff who share wildlife, fish, law enforcement, and habitat expertise.

The online webinar starts at 7 p.m.

The public can go to https://player.invintus.com/?clientID=2836755451&eventID=2019051001 during the event to watch and submit questions.

After the event the open house video will remain available from the agency’s website, wdfw.wa.gov.