Virtual meetings on funding and sponsorship of Chehalis Basin projects

Two upcoming webinars will look at priorities for habitat restoration and improvement projects in the Chehalis River basin.
Residents are invited to learn more about sponsoring restoration projects to improve aquatic habitat in the basin.
In a release from the Department of Ecology, they state that the steering committee providing policy and funding recommendations to the Chehalis Basin Board about projects in the basin will host two webinars for prospective project sponsors.
“Sponsors represent local and tribal governments, state agencies and non-profit organizations who work with local landowners to design, manage, and construct aquatic habitat restoration and improvement projects in the basin.”
The Chehalis Basin Aquatic Species Restoration Plan (ASRP) Steering Committee will conduct virtual webinars on:
Both events will focus on and offer opportunities for potential sponsors to ask questions about:
Since 2017, the ASRP steering committee has worked with the Chehalis Basin Board and Ecology’s Office of Chehalis Basin to help to invest $48.1 million to complete 66 projects benefiting salmon, steelhead, and other important aquatic species in the basin.
The steering committee is made up of three voting representatives from the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Quinault Indian Nation and state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Other non-voting members include representatives from Ecology, Chehalis Basin Partnership, local conservation districts, and other non-profit entities and consulting firms.
To get more information and RSVP for the webinars, contact WDFW’s Emelie McKain.