Virtual meeting looks to answer questions that residents have on proposed RFA

Residents looking to learn more about the proposed Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority have the opportunity to attend a virtual meeting ahead of the February Special Election.
The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom and Facebook live to discuss the possible formation of the CGHRFA held on Wednesday, January 19th at 6:00 PM.
The focus of the meeting will be on the funding mechanism being proposed within the CGHRFA plan.
Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions that they have about the formation of the CGHRFA and how it would impact them.
Representatives will be available from both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments, as well as the City of Hoquiam Finance Director to answer any questions you may have.
To ensure questions are answered, the organizers ask that you send them to City of Hoquiam Finance Director Corri Schmid at [email protected] or call her at 360-538-3969 by January 19th at 5:00 pm.
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81662089899
The Facebook live feed will be broadcast on the City of Aberdeen Government and City of Hoquiam Government pages.