Vekich sworn-in as Federal Maritime Commissioner

Aberdeen native Max Vekich has been officially sworn-in in as a Federal Maritime Commissioner.
Vekich, the Washington labor leader, had his official swearing in ceremony as a commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) last week.
According to a release from Senator Maria Cantwell, Vekich spent more than 40 years working in the maritime industry, and is the first commissioner who served as a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union’s (ILWU) executive board, and is the first FMC commissioner from Washington state.
At the official swearing-in ceremony, Senator Cantwell said:
“Max, as a commissioner on the Federal Maritime Commission, will bring a view about why it’s important to get these issues done in a timely fashion. Why? Because he’s worked so hard for so long on those same issues. He knows what it takes to deliver a product in a timely fashion…We couldn’t be more excited that we’re also giving the Federal Maritime Commission new tools to crack down on unfair detention and demurrage charges and an authority to take action that helps U.S. exporters get their products to overseas markets.”
In February, Vekich was confirmed by the Senate with a vote of 51-43.
Cantwell spoke on the floor of the Senate to push for Vekich’s confirmation just prior to the vote. In the Senator’s remarks, Cantwell stated, “Mr. Vekich knows what it takes to move product from the heartland. He knows that in our Washington ports we are helping U.S. farmers get their products to market. So I know whether that’s wheat or soybeans, or other ag products, he knows what it takes to move them and what it takes for us to continue to improve the efficiency of our ports.”
Vekich served four consecutive terms in Washington’s House of Representatives from 1983-1991. During his tenure, he served as Chair of three committees: Agriculture, Trade & Economic Development, and Commerce & Labor.
In 2004, Vekich joined the Port of Seattle and served as a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union’s executive board.
Vekich is married to Marcee Stone, they have three adult children and four grandchildren. Two of his children are longshore workers and his daughter-in-law is currently in training.
