Vehicle Prowls hit Aberdeen and Hoquiam

The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments are reporting a number of vehicle prowls within the cities.

The City of Aberdeen says that they have seen an increase in the number of vehicle prowls in the city.

THey say that there was “a rash of vehicle prowls” on Wednesday night.

The Hoquiam Police Department says that they had at least two forced entry vehicle prowls on Thursday. In both cases the suspects were bole enough to break windows in the middle of the day.

They report one incident at the post office and another at the YMCA . They tell KXRO that items stolen from inside were in view from the outside of the vehicle. THey remind residents that you should not leave anything of value in sight to deter these crimes of opportunity.

Thanks to citizens calling 911, Aberdeen Police Officers were able to track down a suspect and arrest him on multiple charges, although it is not known if the incidents in both cities are related.

APD provided some hints for drivers on how to make your vehicle less of a target.

Preventing Vehicle Prowls

Vehicle prowls are one of the most common and preventable crimes that take place in the City of Aberdeen. The majority of vehicle prowls and thefts from motor vehicles are easily preventable and avoidable by following these simple steps.

Secure your vehicle. This includes rolling up all windows, locking all doors, trunks, hatches, bed-mounted tool boxes, and canopies.

Don’t leave items of value in your vehicle. Items to remove would be:

Bank and ATM statements

CDs and portable CD players

Cell phones

Checkbooks

Credit cards

Jewelry

Keys (even if they are not for the vehicle)

Laptop

Mail

Wallets / purses

Witnessing a Vehicle Prowl

If you witness a vehicle prowl in progress do not confront the prowler. Call 9-1-1 immediately and report it to the police. If able to do so, get a good description of the prowler, including:

Anything that would make them stand out

Clothing (hat, shirt and pants color, gloves, shoes)

Direction of travel

Height

Weight

Don’t leave anything in your vehicle that you do not want stolen if it should get prowled. Remember, a good rule of thumb is “when in doubt, take it out.” If the prowler can see something of value, they most likely will break into your vehicle.