Vandals cause “significant damage” at HHS around Aberdeen-Hoquiam game

Hoquiam Police are asking the public if they recognize vandals.

According to Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers, vandals spray painted the Hoquiam High School campus around the time of the Aberdeen-Hoquiam game.

The school reported that someone had spray painted outside of the school around the time of the annual game on September 7th.

They say while each year it seems there are pranks at the school or on the grizzly carving such as streamers or other minor vandalism, this year the three suspects caused damage that could not be easily removed.

They say that the suspects were caught on on security video using spray paint that could not be washed off easily, causing “significant damage which has required extra steps and expense to clean off”.

The Hoquiam Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify and locate the people in the video.

“The Hoquiam Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying and locating the persons depicted in the attached surveillance video regarding this case. All persons should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At this time the department is trying to identify the three subject depicted in this video and is not alleging guilt merely because of the posting of the video.”

HPD Case 18-H11302.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Don Grossi at 360-532-0892 x 295 or dgrossi@cityofhoquiam.com.