Vaccine rollout continues, as more local residents get first/second shots
As Washington continues to adjust vaccination tiers and the Johnson & Johnson alternative got approved this week, more local residents are getting their first or second shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
Earlier this week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approved the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Public health experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada collaborated to independently review the safety and efficacy of any coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA before any distribution occurs in those states.
Their decision on the latest vaccine comes after the FDA and CDC granted their initial authorization for the vaccine.
An estimated 60,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were expected to arrive in the state this week.
Also this week, Gov. Inslee announced that school staff and licensed childcare workers became eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Starting March 22, workers in agriculture and grocery stores will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as will those in law enforcement and others included in the next eligibility phase, as long as vaccine supply to the state continues to increase. Other critical worker groups covered under Phase 1B, Tier 2, are those in food processing, public transit, and firefighters, as well as those working in corrections, prisons, jails or detention centers. People over age 16. who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk have also been added to those eligible for vaccination at that time.
In Grays Harbor, figures earlier this week from Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services announced that over 19,000 total vaccine doses had been given out so far, representing 16.26% of residents who have received their first dose and 10.29% who have been fully vaccinated.
In Pacific County, providers have given first doses to 24% of the county’s population, while only 6.77% have received 2nd doses.
Those currently eligible under Phase 1A Tier 1&2 and 1B Tier 1 for COVID-19 vaccine in Washington are:
- Workers in health care at high risk for COVID-19
- First responders at high risk for COVID-19
- People who live or work in long-term care settings
- People age 65 and older
- People who live in multigenerational housing
- K-12 educators/staff
- Child care workers
You can register for your COVID-19 vaccine in Grays Harbor by completing the Vaccine Intake Form at the Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services website or by following this link:
docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPlXdT27HmbXiZ-Bkc0wjA00Pkj44AfqUjU_UkZITkyrieMg/viewform
For any support in filling out the form, contact the GH Resource Center at (360) 964-1850.
Pacific County residents can register for the vaccination waitlist at https://forms.gle/rPF33vYt9Vx6o3hSA
The Pacific County Emergency Operations Center is Open Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm. They ask you call with any COVID-19 related questions or concerns. North County: (360) 875-9407 / South County: (360) 642-9407