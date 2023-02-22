Vacancy on Hoquiam City Council

There is an opening on the Hoquiam City Council in Ward Four, and residents are encouraged to consider filling it.

At the Tuesday meeting of the Hoquiam City Council it was announced that Al Dick has resigned from his seat on the Council.

Dick was elected in 2019 to the seat on the council, representing Ward Four, which features the central part of the city covering parts of Emerson Avenue north through College Hill and the cemetery.

Anyone interested in filling this vacancy must live within that ward and be a registered voter.

Those that are interested are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, with their full name, address and a brief summary stating why they would like to fill this vacancy.

Please mail your letter of interest to the City of Hoquiam, ATTN: Council Secretary, 609 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550.

For more information please call 360-538-3970 or email [email protected].