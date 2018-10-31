Utility work will bring rolling slowdowns in Central Park
By KXRO News
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 7:33 AM

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that beginning around 8 pm on Thursday, Nov. 1, crews will be conducting a series of rolling slowdowns near Hill Road in Central Park.

While the work is scheduled to only run from 8 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, travelers may encounter delays of up to 20 minutes during that time as crews place utility cables across the highway.

Crews will conduct one or more rolling slowdowns in both directions of US 12 to perform the work.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time to reach their destinations.

