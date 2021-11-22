USDA Invests $222 Million in Rural Community Infrastructure; funds for Pacific County

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that they are investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities (PDF, 729 KB) in 44 states, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

This infrastructure funding is said to benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is delivering on its promise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild our economy,” said Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small. “Rural Americans need emergency response, hospitals and medical facilities, and USDA’s loans and grants invest in critical infrastructure to make that possible. USDA Rural Development puts rural people at the forefront of investment and opportunity to help us all build back better, stronger, and more resilient.”

It also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.

Locally, this means over $305,000 for Pacific County projects.

Included in the funding is over $250,000 for Pacific County to purchase five fully equipped replacement vehicles for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Department and replace some commercial kitchen equipment, over $32,000 to the City of South Bend to replace an aging vehicle, over $15,000 to purchase and install a generator at the city of Raymond’s patrol station.

USDA is investing in 536 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program to fund essential community services.