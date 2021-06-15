UScellular offering monthly discounts to local residents to assist with pandemic relief

UScellular is the latest company providing the option of pandemic relief to customers.
In a release, UScellular tells KXRO that they are participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to bring savings to eligible customers.
The company will be making use of the FCC’s temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, created to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They tell KXRO that they will offer eligible customers monthly discounts of up to $50 per month – or up to $75 per month if on tribal lands.
Eligible customers must meet requirements set by the FCC.
Qualified candidates who meet one of the following criteria can sign up:
For more information and to confirm eligibility, visit https://www.uscellular.com/plans/emergency-broadband-benefit-program.