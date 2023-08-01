US 101 north of Hoquiam reopens following fish barrier removal work

The road closure of a section of US 101 north of Hoquiam has reopened to travelers.

The 2-mile section of the highway between Failor Lake Road and Larson Brothers Road had been closed since Sunday, July 9.

The Washington State Department of Transportation thanks travelers for their patience and understanding during the closure.

The closure was related to a fish passage improvement project. Crews excavated three sections of highway to replace culverts under US 101.

Crews installed new structures that open upstream fish habitat. Additional information including photos are available at the project website.

While this project has ended, there are more fish passage projects and travel adjustments over the coming months.

There are three additional sections of US 101 between Hoquiam and Humptulips that remain under construction. Two areas of the highway have around-the-clock one-way alternating traffic using a temporary detour road.

One is located at milepost 111.3 north of McNutt. The second is located north of Youmans Road at milepost 103.6.

A third bypass road will open Friday, August 4.

During daytime hours crews will shift traffic onto a temporary bypass road. It is located north of Youmans Road at milepost 102.9.



The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph between milepost 102.536 and 104.069.

Each location will have around-the-clock one-way alternating traffic through fall.

Sign up for email updates about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT Travel Center Map and WSDOT app.