Updated website for Friends Landing launched

The Port of Grays Harbor announced that as summer is upon us, they have refreshed the Friends Landing website to be more informative and user-friendly.

The overhauled website, at friendslanding.org, was recently unveiled at a Commission meeting.

Friends Landing, a facility of the Port of Grays Harbor since 2014, and located outside of Montesano, offers 152 acres of recreational opportunities on the Chehalis River and Lake Quigg including hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, and camping.

“We are hopeful the community and Friends Landing’s many visitors will find the new website to be fresh, fun and helpful,” shared Satsop Business Park General Manager Alissa Shay. “The website also links to and compliments Friends Landing’s social media accounts, which is where we share real time updates and information about the facility.”

The Port worked with local business Capture.Share.Repeat. to complete the overhaul and refresh the site’s photography.

Campers can continue to make reservations online for tent and RV camping, as well as find information for reserving Friends Landing’s two picnic shelters free of charge.

The site also features an updated list of area attractions.