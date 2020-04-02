Updated health order adds groups who can be tested for COVID-19
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor County Health Officer, Dr. John Bausher, updated the Health Order defining the criteria for testing priorities of COVID-19 within Grays Harbor County.
The updated Health Order expands testing to the following groups:
- People over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions.
- People with compromised immune systems.
- Pregnant people and
- People experiencing homelessness.
Grays Harbor Public Health says testing criteria were able to be expanded because more testing supplies have become available in our County.
If you have a regular healthcare provider, you should call your provider to ask about testing.
If you do not have a regular health care provider, you can now call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center and speak with a medical professional who can assess whether or not you meet criteria for testing.
Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center is here to help residents of Grays Harbor get answers to questions about COVID-19.
The bi-lingual call center is staffed 8:30am – 4:00pm Monday through Friday at (360) 964-1850.
Residents can also email their questions to covid19@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please still call 9-1-1.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor Emergency Management are continuing to work to bring more testing supplies to our County.
Testing availability will continue to be influenced by the supply levels.