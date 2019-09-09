UPDATE: Suspect has died after officer involved shooting
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen Police Department has released additional information following an officer-involved-shooting just before noon today.
Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate tells KXRO that the incident began when a 41-year-old Aberdeen man being sought for multiple felony warrants was seen walking in the area of Broadway and Heron by an officer.
According to the release, when the officer approached the man he told the officer that he “was not going back to prison”. The man then fled toward State Street and a second officer gave chase on foot.
Shumate says that the suspect pulled a gun on the officer, and after refusing to drop the gun was shot multiple times.
The suspect died at the hospital from his injuries.
The man was reportedly a convicted felon with multiple warrants for his arrest. Various warrants were issued on 08/28/2019 for Obstructing Police, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, and Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act – Possession of Methamphetamine.
The Regional Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT) with detectives from Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason and Thurston County Sheriff’s Offices were called in to investigate. They are being assisted by the Washington State Patrol.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the Investigation.