Upcoming GGHI Business Forum Lunch to focus on school funding

Aberdeen, WA – An upcoming event from Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. will discuss the current challenge of funding educatuon.

At their May 28 Business Forum Lunch, GGHI will feature both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam High School Superintendents to speak on how school funding impacts local schools following the recent McCleary Decision and state funds.

A number of local jobs have been identified for elimination in the coming year as state funding has increased pay in some areas and limited pay in others.

“Since the “McCleary fix” was passed last year, many of Grays Harbor’s school districts have found themselves facing layoffs and drastic budget cuts as a result of this legislative action. This leads us to the question – why is this happening and what are our school districts doing to address this precarious situation?”

Aberdeen School District Superintendent, Dr. Alicia Henderson and Hoquiam School District Superintendent, Dr. Mike Villarreal will discuss what has led us to the current situation and how we can work toward solutions that address many of the inequities in funding that are currently affecting school districts in Grays Harbor.

“Funding education in Grays Harbor is an important topic for this month’s luncheon,” states Dru Garson, CEO at GGHI. “A highly functioning education system positively impacts our children, our teachers and education professionals and ultimately our society.”

The May Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) Business Forum Lunch will be held on May 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion in Aberdeen.

The cost of the event is $20 for GGHI members and $30 for non-members. Lunch is included and will be catered by Aloha Alabama.