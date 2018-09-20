Up to $750 for high school students available in contest

An opportunity for local high school students to promote the Washington coast and highlight a local hero has a fast approaching deadline.

According to a release, 2017 Surfrider Leadership Academy (SLA) Alumni, a network of people that care deeply about our Washington coast, have launched a competition to engage high school students in conservation and efforts to build resilient coastal communities.

My Coast, My Community is a video competition open to 9th to 12th grade students in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Clallam, Jefferson, and Wahkiakum counties.

The project is “intended to pique student interest and inspire pride in local coastal communities” according to SLA and they ask students to identify a community hero and tell their story through a maximum two-minute video.

“We want to hear about the inspiring people you know in your community who make it a better place to live and work. This community hero could be your PE teacher, a fisherman, a retiree who picks up beach trash, or your friend who rides his/her bike to school in order to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Sarah L. Bisson, Grant Coordinator and Economic Development Officer, City of Ocean Shores and SLA Cohort member.

These videos can be a group project, with up to five people allowed in a group. One winning video will be chosen in each of the five coastal counties. Students can win up to $750 in prizes including “gift cards and an outdoor experience in their county”.

“This is an important opportunity for Washington coastal communities to uplift their own heroes and empower students to tell their stories. The health and vitality of our communities depend on these local heroes who continue to make a difference every day.” said Johannes Ariens, CEO @ LOGE Co. and SLA Cohort member.

The video submission deadline is October 1, 2018.

For more information on the contest guidelines, including a sign-up form, please visit: https://washington.surfrider.org/mycoast/ or email mc2@surfrider.org.