Unusual night for Ocean Shores Police & Fire Departments

The Ocean Shores Police Department says that they had two incidents in one night that were a bit unusual.

At about 6pm on Tuesday, a man was heard yelling obscenities in the police station parking lot, and when officers contacted him he yelled more obscenities and drove off.

As officers began looking for the man, a call came in that the same man was in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, yelling more obscenities at a house across the street.

The man was found at a house in the 500 block of Sunset Ave. NE and when officers arrived he went into the home, locked the door, and turned off the lights. OSPD says that he could be seen with a young child and they say that they became concerned that he may have harmed his wife and child or that he was holding them hostage.

After two hours of trying to contact someone inside the home, officers were granted a search warrant and with the assistance of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputies they entered the home. Inside they found the 38-year-old man, a woman and the child in a locked bedroom.

The man was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Hoquiam City jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

When asked why he was yelling at the police station, the man explained that several months ago, an Ocean Shores PD Officer had spoken to him rudely.

Later that evening around 11pm, a girl in Ocean Shores called 911 and said that she was suicidal, then hung up. OSPD says that she called back several times over the next fifteen minutes, first saying she was on a roof, then that someone else was suicidal, then a another caller said that they could see a girl on the roof of a motel.

Officers found the 15-year old female on the fourth-story roof of a motel in downtown Ocean Shores. The girl repeatedly threatened to jump, and on several occasions dangled her feet over the edge before moving back.

The Ocean Shores Fire Department responded and an Officer and two firefighter/paramedics were able to access the roof and talk to the girl. After two hours, the girl agreed to come inside and was taken to Aberdeen for a mental health evaluation and to provide her with appropriate support services.

OSPD says that the girl credited firefighter/paramedics Reese and Frank with talking her down, saying that their caring and friendliness made her feel safe enough to come in.