Unlocked vehicles assist in rash of Cosmopolis vehicle prowls

Over 25 vehicles were broken into in Cosmopolis.

The Cosmopolis Police Department reports that sometime early Saturday morning, numerous vehicle prowls occurred in several locations within Cosmopolis.

They say that several homes along Bell Dr. were hit the hardest.

In total, 27 vehicles were reported to be broken into.

They say that the majority of these vehicles were unlocked, making them easy targets for someone to “just go in and take what they want”.

“Let’s not make ourselves easy targets for these criminals. Please ensure your vehicles are locked properly and the windows closed. Also, secure any valuables such as laptops or electronics and any other items that would make your vehicle worth breaking into in the first place.”

Officers increased patrols in the area, and they ask residents to report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.