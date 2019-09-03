Unidentified body found in Copalis River
Copalis Beach, WA – A body was found on Labor Day in the Copalis River without any identification.
Grays Harbor County Coroner Robert Kegel tells KXRO that the body of an unidentified male was recovered Monday from the Copalis River north of Copalis Beach.
According to the coroner’s officer, the man is estimated to be between 25-35 years old.
An autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death, as well as to aid in identifying the man, has been scheduled.
Anyone who may have information regarding the death is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement.