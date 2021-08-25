Unemployment rates drop in Grays Harbor and Pacific County but both remain in top three

Grays Harbor, WA – The unemployment rates in Grays Harbor and Pacific County dropped but both remained in the top three in the state.
According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Ferry County overtook the two local counties for the top spot in the state in July at 7.5% while Grays Harbor was the second highest at 6.4% and Pacific County was the third highest at 6.2%.
In Grays Harbor the labor force grew from June to July by 16 while the total number of those employed grew by 187 and those on unemployment fell by 171.
For Pacific County, the number of people on unemployment dropped by 61 from June to July while the number of those employed grew by 179 and the labor force climbed by 118.
The July unemployment rates for Grays Harbor and Pacific County are lower than in July of 2019 in pre-pandemic conditions, however the labor force is smaller as well.
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted