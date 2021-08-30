Two weekend accidents cause injuries in Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor, WA – Two separate accidents over the weekend had injuries, but one of the incidents did not involve a car that was running at the time.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday night at around 10:00 p.m. a 1992 Ford van had run out of gas on highway 101 about 8 miles south of Lake Quinault.
The State Patrol says that the vehicle’s occupants tried to push it off the highway to a forest service road but the van picked up too much speed and a 59 year old Ocean Park man slipped under the driver side wheel.
According to police, the man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.
On Friday, the State Patrol reported that an accident took place on Highway 12 at Schouweiler Rd.
They say that a 33 year old Montesano woman failed to yield as she was crossing the highway from the westbound side.
Her Nissan was hit by a Mazda that was heading east on the highway and the Mazda was pushed into a Chevy that was on Schouweiler Rd.
The Montesano woman was the only injury in the collision and she was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center.